10 Analysts Assess Sun Communities: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Sun Communities SUI were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 1 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $137.8, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $126.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.86% lower than the prior average price target of $139.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Sun Communities. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barry Oxford Colliers Securities Announces Neutral $130.00 - Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $137.00 $135.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Overweight $141.00 - Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $140.00 $140.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Raises Underperform $132.00 $124.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Lowers Neutral $126.00 $128.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $147.00 $154.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $140.00 $150.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $135.00 $142.00 Peter Abramowitz Jefferies Announces Buy $150.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sun Communities. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sun Communities. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sun Communities compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sun Communities compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Sun Communities's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sun Communities's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sun Communities analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Sun Communities

Sun Communities is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company currently owns a portfolio of 645 properties, which includes 341 manufactured housing communities, 166 residential vehicle communities, and 138 marina properties. Sun targets owning properties that are desirable as second homes or vacation properties with nearly 50% of the portfolio located in either Florida or Michigan near major bodies of water.

A Deep Dive into Sun Communities's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sun Communities's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.24% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Sun Communities's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sun Communities's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.61%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sun Communities's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.06.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.