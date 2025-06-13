Breaking Down e.l.f. Beauty: 23 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 23 analysts provided ratings for e.l.f. Beauty ELF, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|11
|7
|5
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|8
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $101.52, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. This current average has increased by 11.29% from the previous average price target of $91.22.
Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown
A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive e.l.f. Beauty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Anna Glaessgen
|B. Riley Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$150.00
|$110.00
|Bill Chappell
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$130.00
|$125.00
|Joel Beatty
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$145.00
|$110.00
|Olivia Tong
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Strong Buy
|$130.00
|$105.00
|Bill Chappell
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$125.00
|$75.00
|Andrea Teixeira
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$123.00
|$70.00
|Olivia Tong
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Strong Buy
|$105.00
|$95.00
|Korinne Wolfmeyer
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$109.00
|$81.00
|Dara Mohsenian
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$105.00
|$70.00
|Ashley Helgans
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$115.00
|$75.00
|Susan Anderson
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$114.00
|$105.00
|Olivia Tong
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Strong Buy
|$95.00
|$85.00
|Peter Grom
|UBS
|Raises
|Neutral
|$84.00
|$59.00
|Anna Lizzul
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$95.00
|$80.00
|Joel Beatty
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$100.00
|$85.00
|Korinne Wolfmeyer
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$81.00
|$90.00
|Bill Chappell
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$75.00
|$100.00
|Peter Grom
|UBS
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$59.00
|$74.00
|Olivia Tong
|Raymond James
|Lowers
|Strong Buy
|$85.00
|$120.00
|Andrea Teixeira
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$70.00
|$127.00
|Korinne Wolfmeyer
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$90.00
|$102.00
|Linda Bolton Weiser
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$75.00
|$75.00
|Linda Bolton Weiser
|DA Davidson
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$75.00
|$80.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to e.l.f. Beauty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of e.l.f. Beauty compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of e.l.f. Beauty's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of e.l.f. Beauty's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on e.l.f. Beauty analyst ratings.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women, which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels.
e.l.f. Beauty: A Financial Overview
Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.
Revenue Growth: e.l.f. Beauty's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.58%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.
Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): e.l.f. Beauty's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.7% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): e.l.f. Beauty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.25%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: e.l.f. Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.41, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
