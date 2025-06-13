Analyst Expectations For FedEx's Future

Throughout the last three months, 22 analysts have evaluated FedEx FDX, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 6 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 7 4 2 0 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $286.91, a high estimate of $354.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.11% lower than the prior average price target of $312.23.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of FedEx among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Vernon Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $249.00 $282.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $330.00 $350.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $311.00 $331.00 Daniel Imbro Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $300.00 $300.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $260.00 $275.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Buy $270.00 $272.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Lowers Buy $275.00 $305.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $220.00 $260.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $267.00 $305.00 Stephanie Moore Jefferies Lowers Buy $275.00 $300.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $305.00 $317.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $350.00 $365.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $280.00 $323.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $331.00 $350.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $275.00 $330.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $260.00 $275.00 Daniel Imbro Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $300.00 $320.00 Rick Paterson Loop Capital Lowers Sell $221.00 $283.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $290.00 $320.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $354.00 $364.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Buy $272.00 $295.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $317.00 $347.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FedEx. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FedEx. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FedEx compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FedEx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for FedEx's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into FedEx's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FedEx analyst ratings.

Discovering FedEx: A Closer Look

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Breaking Down FedEx's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, FedEx showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.94% as of 28 February, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FedEx's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.42%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FedEx's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.06%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, FedEx adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.