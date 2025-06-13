What Analysts Are Saying About Essex Property Trust Stock

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Essex Property Trust ESS, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Essex Property Trust, revealing an average target of $321.12, a high estimate of $355.00, and a low estimate of $293.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.81% lower than the prior average price target of $323.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Essex Property Trust's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $320.00 $344.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $317.00 $315.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Outperform $293.00 $314.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $355.00 $370.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $344.00 $329.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $328.00 $303.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $309.00 $311.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $303.00 $304.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Essex Property Trust. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Essex Property Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Essex Property Trust's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Essex Property Trust's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust owns a portfolio of 256 apartment communities with over 62,000 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties on the West Coast in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, Northern California, and Seattle.

Key Indicators: Essex Property Trust's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Essex Property Trust displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Essex Property Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 43.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essex Property Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.66%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essex Property Trust's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.56% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Essex Property Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

