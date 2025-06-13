Analyst Expectations For Ross Stores's Future

Ross Stores ROST underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 9 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $150.27, with a high estimate of $170.00 and a low estimate of $126.00. A 0.9% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $151.64.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ross Stores. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $154.00 $141.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $150.00 $155.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $170.00 $175.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $156.00 $157.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $126.00 $128.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $160.00 $170.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $141.00 $161.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $150.00 $150.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $150.00 $150.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $155.00 $150.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $157.00 $150.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $128.00 $130.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $161.00 $166.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $150.00 $140.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Announces Buy $146.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ross Stores. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ross Stores compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ross Stores's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ross Stores

Ross Stores operates as an off-price apparel and accessories retailer with the majority of its sales derived from its Ross Dress for Less banner. The company opportunistically procures excess brand-name merchandise made available via manufacturing overruns and retail liquidation sales at a 20%-60% discount to full prices. As such, its stores are often filled with a vast array of stock-keeping units, each with minimal product depth that creates a treasure hunt shopping experience. The firm's more than 1,800 Ross Dress for Less stores are primarily located in densely populated suburban communities and typically serve middle-income consumers. Ross also operates around 350 DD's Discounts chains targeting lower-income shoppers.

Financial Insights: Ross Stores

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ross Stores showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.61% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ross Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ross Stores's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.65%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ross Stores's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.28% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9, Ross Stores adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

