Axalta Coating Systems Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Axalta Coating Systems AXTA, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $37.5, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average has decreased by 9.86% from the previous average price target of $41.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Axalta Coating Systems among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $34.00 $35.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Overweight $42.00 $45.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $40.00 $46.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $40.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $40.00 $37.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $32.00 $42.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $37.00 $42.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $32.00 $42.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $40.00 $42.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $42.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Axalta Coating Systems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Axalta Coating Systems compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Axalta Coating Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Axalta Coating Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Axalta Coating Systems's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. Its end markets include refinish and industrial. The Mobility Coatings segment relates to the provision of coating technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles. The company operates in the geographic areas of North America, EMEA countries, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Key Indicators: Axalta Coating Systems's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Axalta Coating Systems's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.47%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axalta Coating Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.96%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axalta Coating Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.35%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, Axalta Coating Systems faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

