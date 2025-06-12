Assessing Atlassian: Insights From 22 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 22 analysts have evaluated Atlassian TEAM, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 13 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 7 3 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Atlassian and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $273.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $330.00 and a low estimate of $215.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 15.81% lower than the prior average price target of $325.29.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Atlassian is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $290.00 $325.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $260.00 $350.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $215.00 $230.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $315.00 $330.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $221.00 $255.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Lowers Outperform $300.00 $330.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $255.00 $300.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Lowers Outperform $250.00 $270.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $300.00 $365.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $320.00 $370.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $255.00 $255.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $225.00 $320.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Lowers Outperform $270.00 $317.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $330.00 $375.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $275.00 $365.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $295.00 $360.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $262.00 $330.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $272.00 $304.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $230.00 $330.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $330.00 $400.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $300.00 $350.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $255.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Atlassian. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Atlassian. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Atlassian compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Atlassian compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Atlassian's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Atlassian analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Atlassian

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

Financial Milestones: Atlassian's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Atlassian showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.09% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Atlassian's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -5.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlassian's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.47%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlassian's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9, Atlassian faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.