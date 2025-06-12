What 18 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY were provided by 18 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 9 4 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, presenting an average target of $339.39, a high estimate of $500.00, and a low estimate of $268.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $324.29, the current average has increased by 4.66%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $338.00 $330.00 Esther Rajavelu UBS Raises Buy $349.00 $331.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Raises Buy $325.00 $300.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $268.00 $284.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $500.00 $500.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $342.00 $338.00 Joshua Smith Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $353.00 - Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Buy $345.00 $300.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $328.00 $280.00 David Lebovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $351.00 $338.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $390.00 $385.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Raises Outperform $330.00 $310.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $338.00 $300.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $287.00 $275.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $325.00 $302.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Better

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.2%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -9.67%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -62.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 11.28, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

