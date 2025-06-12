The Analyst Verdict: Quanta Services In The Eyes Of 14 Experts

Ratings for Quanta Services PWR were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Quanta Services, presenting an average target of $345.93, a high estimate of $414.00, and a low estimate of $286.00. This current average has increased by 0.85% from the previous average price target of $343.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Quanta Services. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $413.00 $369.00 Atidrip Modak Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $414.00 $364.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $370.00 $360.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $360.00 $286.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $363.00 $306.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Neutral $305.00 $295.00 Liam Burke B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $355.00 $300.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $360.00 $331.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $342.00 $366.00 Atidrip Modak Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $364.00 $418.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Lowers Buy $287.00 $323.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $324.00 $398.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $286.00 - Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $300.00 $343.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Quanta Services. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Quanta Services's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Quanta Services analyst ratings.

Discovering Quanta Services: A Closer Look

Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under two segments: electric infrastructure and underground utility and infrastructure.

Key Indicators: Quanta Services's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Quanta Services showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 23.88% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Quanta Services's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.31%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quanta Services's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Quanta Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

