Demystifying Conmed: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Conmed CNMD, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Conmed and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $58.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $61.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. This current average has decreased by 20.44% from the previous average price target of $73.40.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Conmed. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Maintains Hold $61.00 $61.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $58.00 $70.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $57.00 $70.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $61.00 $91.00 Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Hold $55.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Conmed. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Conmed. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Conmed compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Conmed compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Conmed's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Conmed's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Conmed analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Conmed

Conmed Corp is a Utica, New York-based medical equipment company that focuses on sports medicine procedures and general surgeries. The Company's products are used by surgeons and other healthcare professionals in a variety of specialties including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, thoracic surgery and gastroenterology. Geographically operates in USA, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and North America. Majority is revenue is from USA.

Conmed: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Conmed displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Conmed's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.88% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Conmed's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.26%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, Conmed adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.