Analyst Expectations For Clearwater Analytics Hldg's Future

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $31.0, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Experiencing a 13.89% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $36.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Clearwater Analytics Hldg among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $36.00 $40.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $28.00 $36.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $28.00 $33.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $32.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Clearwater Analytics Hldg. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Clearwater Analytics Hldg. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Clearwater Analytics Hldg compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Clearwater Analytics Hldg compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Clearwater Analytics Hldg's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Clearwater Analytics Hldg's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Clearwater Analytics Hldg analyst ratings.

Get to Know Clearwater Analytics Hldg Better

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc provides a SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors and government entities. It earns revenue from providing access to its SaaS platform to customers, services that support the implementation on the SaaS platform, selling perpetual and term-based software licenses and providing maintenance and support and professional services under contracts with customers. The majority of the revenue is earned in the United States.

Financial Milestones: Clearwater Analytics Hldg's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Clearwater Analytics Hldg's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.51% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Clearwater Analytics Hldg's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.13%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clearwater Analytics Hldg's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clearwater Analytics Hldg's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Clearwater Analytics Hldg's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.