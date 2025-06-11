IDEXX Laboratories Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for IDEXX Laboratories, presenting an average target of $517.0, a high estimate of $580.00, and a low estimate of $420.00. Observing a 4.82% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $493.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of IDEXX Laboratories's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Clark Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $580.00 $515.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Hold $510.00 $460.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $558.00 $548.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Hold $420.00 $450.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to IDEXX Laboratories. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IDEXX Laboratories compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for IDEXX Laboratories's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of IDEXX Laboratories's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About IDEXX Laboratories

Idexx Laboratories primarily develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic products, equipment, and services for pets and livestock. Its key product lines include single-use canine and feline test kits that veterinarians can employ in the office, benchtop chemistry and hematology analyzers for test-panel analysis on-site, reference lab services, and tests to detect and manage disease in livestock. The firm also offers vet practice management software and consulting services to animal hospitals. Idexx gets close to 35% of its revenue from outside the United States.

A Deep Dive into IDEXX Laboratories's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: IDEXX Laboratories's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: IDEXX Laboratories's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): IDEXX Laboratories's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.95%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): IDEXX Laboratories's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.73.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

