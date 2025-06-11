Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Hess Stock

Hess HES has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hess, revealing an average target of $159.43, a high estimate of $191.00, and a low estimate of $136.00. This current average represents a 4.44% decrease from the previous average price target of $166.83.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Hess among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $173.00 $163.00 Nitin Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $147.00 $151.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $191.00 $193.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $136.00 $160.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $163.00 $170.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $146.58 $164.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hess. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hess compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hess's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Hess's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Hess

Hess is an independent oil and gas producer with key assets in the Bakken Shale, Guyana, the Gulf of Mexico, and Southeast Asia. At the end of 2024, the company reported net proved reserves of 1.44 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 481 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024, at a ratio of 79% oil and natural gas liquids and 21% natural gas.

Key Indicators: Hess's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Hess faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -12.0% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hess's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.78%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Hess's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.82. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

