Where PBF Energy Stands With Analysts

PBF Energy PBF underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $21.7, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Experiencing a 11.43% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $24.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive PBF Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $18.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Underperform $23.00 $22.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $26.00 $20.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $22.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $20.00 $23.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $28.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $16.00 $25.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Underperform $22.00 $28.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $23.00 $28.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $31.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PBF Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PBF Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PBF Energy compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PBF Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PBF Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into PBF Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PBF Energy analyst ratings.

Discovering PBF Energy: A Closer Look

PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company owns refineries in Delaware, Ohio, New Jersey, California, and Louisiana. The Company operates in two reportable business segments: Refining and Logistics. The Company's oil refineries are all engaged in the refining of crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products and are aggregated into the Refining segment. PBFX operates logistics assets such as crude oil and refined products terminals, pipelines and storage facilities. The Logistics segment consists solely of PBFX's operations.

Financial Insights: PBF Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, PBF Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -18.27% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: PBF Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.69%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -7.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PBF Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, PBF Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.