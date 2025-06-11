13 Analysts Have This To Say About Victoria's Secret

Ratings for Victoria's Secret VSCO were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 7 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 4 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $21.23, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 14.81%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Victoria's Secret. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $22.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Neutral $24.00 $18.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Buy $35.00 $42.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $22.00 $17.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $15.00 $12.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $23.00 $38.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $23.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $12.00 $25.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $15.00 $19.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $17.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Victoria's Secret. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Victoria's Secret compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of Victoria's Secret's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Victoria's Secret: A Closer Look

Victoria's Secret & Co is a retailer of women's intimate and other apparel and beauty products marketed under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brand names. It also includes the merchandise sourcing and production function serving the Company and its international partners. The Company operates as a single segment designed to serve customers seamlessly through stores and online channels.

Victoria's Secret: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Victoria's Secret's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.1% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Victoria's Secret's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 36.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Victoria's Secret's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.08% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Victoria's Secret's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.22. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

