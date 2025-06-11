The Analyst Verdict: Marathon Petroleum In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Marathon Petroleum MPC in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Marathon Petroleum and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $168.82, accompanied by a high estimate of $185.00 and a low estimate of $141.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.69%.

The standing of Marathon Petroleum among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $182.00 $180.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $180.00 $175.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $184.00 $168.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $159.00 $141.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $160.00 $175.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $141.00 $161.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $147.00 $169.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $175.00 $185.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $183.00 $193.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $185.00 $183.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $161.00 $159.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Marathon Petroleum. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Marathon Petroleum compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Marathon Petroleum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Marathon Petroleum's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Marathon Petroleum's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Marathon Petroleum: A Closer Look

Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with total throughput capacity of 3.0 million barrels per day. Its Dickinson, North Dakota, facility produces 184 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. Its Martinez, California, facility has the ability to produce 730 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX.

Marathon Petroleum's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Marathon Petroleum's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.64%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Marathon Petroleum's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.23% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marathon Petroleum's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.09%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Marathon Petroleum's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.96.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

