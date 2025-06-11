What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Amplitude

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Amplitude AMPL in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $13.58, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Experiencing a 7.93% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $14.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Amplitude. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $12.00 $11.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Neutral $11.00 $13.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $14.00 $17.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $15.00 $14.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $10.00 $12.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $14.00 $17.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $13.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Lowers Buy $12.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Amplitude. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amplitude compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Amplitude's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Amplitude Better

Amplitude Inc is a Software company that provides a Digital Analytics Platform that helps companies analyze their customer behavior within digital products. The Company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model and also it offers customer support related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support services, and application training. The company generates revenue primarily through selling subscriptions to the platform. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Amplitude: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amplitude's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.09% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Amplitude's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -27.81% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amplitude's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -7.59%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amplitude's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Amplitude's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

