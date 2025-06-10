Expert Outlook: Columbia Banking System Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Columbia Banking System COLB, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $27.9, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average has decreased by 9.68% from the previous average price target of $30.89.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Columbia Banking System. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Neutral $26.00 $25.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $27.00 - Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $30.00 $32.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $27.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $27.00 $32.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $25.00 $35.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $30.00 $33.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $29.00 $26.00 Jared Shaw Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $26.00 $35.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Columbia Banking System. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Columbia Banking System. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Columbia Banking System compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Columbia Banking System compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Columbia Banking System's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Columbia Banking System analyst ratings.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Inc is a registered bank holding company whose wholly-owned banking subsidiary is Columbia State Bank. The company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California. The company's subsidiary Columbia Trust Company is an Oregon trust company that provides agency, fiduciary, and other related trust services with offices in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The firm offers various products and services under Personal Banking, Business Banking, and Wealth Management divisions.

Financial Insights: Columbia Banking System

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Columbia Banking System's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Columbia Banking System's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Columbia Banking System's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.67%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Columbia Banking System's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.