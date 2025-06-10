Breaking Down Best Buy Co: 16 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 16 analysts shared their evaluations of Best Buy Co BBY, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 6 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $80.38, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.59% lower than the prior average price target of $87.93.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Best Buy Co by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Forbes Guggenheim Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Buy $80.00 $90.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $69.00 $64.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $82.00 $92.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $74.00 $89.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $90.00 $95.00 Steven Forbes Guggenheim Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Lowers Neutral $70.00 $75.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $67.00 $75.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Announces Neutral $75.00 - Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $90.00 $100.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $85.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $64.00 $81.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Neutral $70.00 $93.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Best Buy Co. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Best Buy Co. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Best Buy Co compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Best Buy Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Best Buy Co's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Best Buy Co's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Best Buy Co analyst ratings.

Discovering Best Buy Co: A Closer Look

With over $41 billion in consolidated 2024 sales, Best Buy is the largest pure-play consumer electronics retailer in the US, boasting roughly 8% share of the North American market and around 33% share of offline sales in the region, per our calculations, CTA, and Euromonitor data. The firm generates the bulk of its sales in-store, with mobile phones and tablets, computers, and appliances representing its three largest categories. Recent investments in e-commerce fulfillment, accelerated by the covid pandemic, have seen the US e-commerce channel roughly double from prepandemic levels, with management estimating that it will represent a mid-30% proportion of sales moving forward.

Financial Milestones: Best Buy Co's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Best Buy Co faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.9% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Best Buy Co's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Best Buy Co's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.25%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Best Buy Co's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, Best Buy Co faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.