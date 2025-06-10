Analyst Expectations For Citigroup's Future

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Citigroup C, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $84.88, a high estimate of $109.00, and a low estimate of $75.50. Highlighting a 3.31% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $87.79.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Citigroup. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $94.00 $91.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $78.00 $85.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $92.00 $96.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $77.00 $83.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $79.00 $84.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $84.00 $85.00 Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $75.50 $85.50 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Lowers Buy $89.00 $90.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $76.00 $79.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $80.00 $90.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $109.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Citigroup. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Citigroup compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Citigroup's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Citigroup's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Citigroup: A Closer Look

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Citigroup: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Citigroup displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Citigroup's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Citigroup's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Citigroup's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.78. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

