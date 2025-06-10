Breaking Down Walt Disney: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Walt Disney DIS in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $121.42, with a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. Highlighting a 0.7% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $122.27.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Walt Disney by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Buy $130.00 $125.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $140.00 $135.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $105.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Overweight $120.00 $115.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $120.00 $110.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Buy $120.00 $130.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Peter Supino Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $112.00 - John Hodulik UBS Lowers Buy $105.00 $130.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Lowers Overweight $115.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Walt Disney. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Walt Disney compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Walt Disney compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Walt Disney's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Walt Disney

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Walt Disney's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.96%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Walt Disney's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.86% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walt Disney's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.18%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Walt Disney's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.67%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Walt Disney's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.41, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

