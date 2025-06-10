Assessing Manhattan Associates: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Manhattan Associates MANH, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $199.67, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. This current average represents a 16.11% decrease from the previous average price target of $238.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Manhattan Associates by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lachlan Brown Redburn Atlantic Lowers Neutral $200.00 $270.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $190.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $225.00 $200.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $212.00 $197.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $200.00 $195.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $195.00 $270.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $185.00 $285.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Lowers Hold $170.00 $275.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Lowers Outperform $225.00 $282.00 George Kurosawa Citigroup Lowers Neutral $184.00 $244.00 Quinton Gabrielli Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $200.00 $268.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Manhattan Associates. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Manhattan Associates's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Manhattan Associates: A Closer Look

Manhattan Associates provides software that helps users manage their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Customers are generally retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers. The company was founded in 1990 and serves more than 1,200 customers around the world.

Manhattan Associates: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Manhattan Associates showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.24% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Manhattan Associates's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 20.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Manhattan Associates's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 19.32%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Manhattan Associates's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.17% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Manhattan Associates's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

