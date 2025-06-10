Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Crane Stock

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Crane CR, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $185.0, a high estimate of $226.00, and a low estimate of $144.00. This current average has increased by 9.08% from the previous average price target of $169.60.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Crane. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $215.00 $190.00 Scott Deuschle Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $226.00 $187.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $150.00 $144.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $190.00 $157.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Hold $144.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crane. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Crane's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Crane

Crane is a diversified industrial firm that manufactures a broad range of products, including valves, pumps, aerospace components, and fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels. Its business is organized into two segments: aerospace and electronics, and process flow technologies. Crane generated approximately $2.1 billion in revenue in 2024.

Breaking Down Crane's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Crane's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Crane's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.21% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crane's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.31%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crane's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Crane's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.15, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

