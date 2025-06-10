Assessing Dynatrace: Insights From 19 Financial Analysts

19 analysts have shared their evaluations of Dynatrace DT during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $59.95, with a high estimate of $69.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. Experiencing a 3.65% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $62.22.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Dynatrace's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Heath Keybanc Announces Overweight $69.00 - Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $67.00 $67.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $64.00 $56.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $60.00 $55.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $67.00 $67.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $64.00 $62.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $63.00 $60.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $55.00 $50.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $62.00 $55.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $67.00 $67.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $50.00 $62.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $44.00 $55.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $55.00 $67.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $62.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $52.00 $70.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $60.00 $65.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $65.00 $70.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $60.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dynatrace. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dynatrace. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dynatrace compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dynatrace compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dynatrace's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Dynatrace's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dynatrace analyst ratings.

Get to Know Dynatrace Better

Dynatrace is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. Its product portfolio, delivered as software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Dynatrace's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to use it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Financial Insights: Dynatrace

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dynatrace's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.89% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Dynatrace's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Dynatrace adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.