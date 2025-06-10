What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Zeta Global Holdings

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Zeta Global Holdings ZETA in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $24.5, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. A 29.19% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $34.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Zeta Global Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $20.00 $25.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $16.00 $27.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $25.00 $30.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $26.00 $28.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Lowers Buy $25.00 $43.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $30.00 $40.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $29.00 $44.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $25.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $34.00 $42.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Lowers Buy $25.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Zeta Global Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Zeta Global Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Zeta Global Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Zeta Global Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Zeta Global Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Zeta Global Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zeta Global Holdings analyst ratings.

Delving into Zeta Global Holdings's Background

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

Zeta Global Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Zeta Global Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 35.64% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Zeta Global Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zeta Global Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.96%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zeta Global Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.