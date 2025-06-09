Assessing Texas Instruments: Insights From 19 Financial Analysts

19 analysts have shared their evaluations of Texas Instruments TXN during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 7 2 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 2 7 2 1 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Texas Instruments, presenting an average target of $181.89, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. Highlighting a 11.8% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $206.22.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Texas Instruments is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $210.00 Jay Goldberg Seaport Global Announces Sell $130.00 - Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $170.00 $190.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Lowers Buy $200.00 $230.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $215.00 $225.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $148.00 $146.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $170.00 $200.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $195.00 $230.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $171.00 $195.00 Joshua Buchalter TD Securities Maintains Hold $160.00 $160.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $215.00 $250.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $175.00 $200.00 Kevin Garrigan Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $216.00 $216.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Underweight $125.00 $180.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Hold $160.00 $200.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $176.00 $220.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $225.00 $250.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Buy $210.00 $235.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Texas Instruments. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Texas Instruments's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Texas Instruments: A Closer Look

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Breaking Down Texas Instruments's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Texas Instruments's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Texas Instruments's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 28.98% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Instruments's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.4% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Texas Instruments's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.78. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

