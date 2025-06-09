What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Macerich

Macerich MAC has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $18.33, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. A 6.81% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $19.67.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Macerich. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $21.00 $19.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $16.00 $16.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $16.00 $21.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $20.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Hold $19.00 $23.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Macerich. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Macerich compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Macerich's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Macerich's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Macerich

Macerich invests in premium mall assets. The company owns 29 regional malls in its consolidated portfolio and 10 regional malls in its unconsolidated portfolio along with two power centers and seven other real estate assets. The company's total portfolio has 42.1 million square feet of gross leasable area and averaged $837 sales per square foot over the 12 months ended in March 2025.

A Deep Dive into Macerich's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Macerich's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.37% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Macerich's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.19%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macerich's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macerich's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Macerich's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.99, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

