Where First Horizon Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated First Horizon FHN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $22.5, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has decreased by 2.68% from the previous average price target of $23.12.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive First Horizon is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $24.00 $22.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $25.00 - John McDonald Truist Securities Announces Hold $21.00 - Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $22.00 $24.00 Brady Gailey Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $22.00 $24.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $23.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $22.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $23.00 $25.00 David George Baird Maintains Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Lowers Outperform $22.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Horizon. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Horizon compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for First Horizon's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of First Horizon's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering First Horizon: A Closer Look

First Horizon Corp is the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, a prominent regional bank with about 200 branches around Tennessee. The company's reportable segments are: Commercial, Consumer & Wealth, Wholesale, and Corporate. The majority of its revenue is generated from Commercial, Consumer & Wealth. The Commercial, Consumer & Wealth segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to commercial and consumer clients in the southern USA and other selected markets.

First Horizon's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: First Horizon's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.13%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.0%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Horizon's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Horizon's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: First Horizon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

