A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On TTM Technologies Through 5 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies TTMI over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $36.2, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. Marking an increase of 3.43%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $35.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive TTM Technologies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $41.00 $36.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $36.00 $38.00 Mike Crawford B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $36.00 $35.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $35.00 $33.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TTM Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TTM Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for TTM Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of TTM Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TTM Technologies analyst ratings.

Delving into TTM Technologies's Background

TTM Technologies Inc manufactures technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically printed circuit boards (PCB). The company is based in the United States and derives roughly half of its revenue domestically. It organizes itself into two segments: printed circuit boards and RF&S Components. The printed circuit boards segment, which contributes the majority of revenue, offers a range of printed circuit boards as well as layout design and simulation, and testing services. TTM Technologies' products are used in manufacturing, networking, telecommunications, computing, aerospace, and medical fields.

A Deep Dive into TTM Technologies's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, TTM Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.78% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TTM Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TTM Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): TTM Technologies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.93%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: TTM Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.64. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

