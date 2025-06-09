A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On TTM Technologies Through 5 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies TTMI over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.
The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $36.2, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. Marking an increase of 3.43%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $35.00.
Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview
A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive TTM Technologies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|William Stein
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$41.00
|$36.00
|William Stein
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$36.00
|$38.00
|Mike Crawford
|B. Riley Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$36.00
|$35.00
|James Ricchiuti
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$35.00
|$33.00
|James Ricchiuti
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$33.00
|$33.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TTM Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TTM Technologies compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for TTM Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.
Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of TTM Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on TTM Technologies analyst ratings.
Delving into TTM Technologies's Background
TTM Technologies Inc manufactures technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically printed circuit boards (PCB). The company is based in the United States and derives roughly half of its revenue domestically. It organizes itself into two segments: printed circuit boards and RF&S Components. The printed circuit boards segment, which contributes the majority of revenue, offers a range of printed circuit boards as well as layout design and simulation, and testing services. TTM Technologies' products are used in manufacturing, networking, telecommunications, computing, aerospace, and medical fields.
A Deep Dive into TTM Technologies's Financials
Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.
Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, TTM Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.78% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: TTM Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): TTM Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.
Return on Assets (ROA): TTM Technologies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.93%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.
Debt Management: TTM Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.64. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.
What Are Analyst Ratings?
Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.
Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.
Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover
Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.