4 Analysts Assess RLJ Lodging: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on RLJ Lodging RLJ, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $10.0, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 14.89%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive RLJ Lodging. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Miller Truist Securities Lowers Hold $7.00 $10.00 Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $11.00 $12.00 Austin Wurschmidt Keybanc Lowers Overweight $12.00 $14.00 Gregory Miller Truist Securities Lowers Hold $10.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to RLJ Lodging. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of RLJ Lodging compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for RLJ Lodging's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of RLJ Lodging's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering RLJ Lodging: A Closer Look

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on premium-branded, rooms-oriented, high-margin, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels located within the heart of demand locations. Its hotels are geographically diverse and concentrated in urban markets providing multiple demand generators from business, leisure, and other travelers. Its hotels are under the Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt brand names. The Hotel is a single reportable segment. Its hotel segment revenues are derived from the operation of hotel properties which includes room revenue by renting hotel rooms, food and beverage revenue from the sale of food and beverages, and other revenue from parking fees, resort fees, gift shop sales, and other guest service fees.

Understanding the Numbers: RLJ Lodging's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: RLJ Lodging displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: RLJ Lodging's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.98%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): RLJ Lodging's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.17%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): RLJ Lodging's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, RLJ Lodging adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

