What Analysts Are Saying About Charles Schwab Stock

In the latest quarter, 17 analysts provided ratings for Charles Schwab SCHW, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Charles Schwab, presenting an average target of $91.59, a high estimate of $113.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.01% from the previous average price target of $88.06.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Charles Schwab by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Bendit Redburn Atlantic Raises Neutral $82.00 $65.00 Bill Katz TD Securities Raises Buy $113.00 $95.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $97.00 $84.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $83.00 $76.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $100.00 - Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $96.00 $95.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $93.00 $90.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $94.00 $94.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Buy $84.00 $85.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $95.00 $92.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $87.00 $93.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $94.00 $96.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $74.00 $78.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $84.00 $96.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Buy $85.00 $91.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $102.00 $85.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $94.00 $94.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Charles Schwab. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Charles Schwab's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Charles Schwab's Background

Charles Schwab is one of the largest retail-oriented financial services companies in the US, with $10.1 trillion in client assets across its brokerage, banking, asset-management, custody, financial advisory, and wealth-management businesses at year-end 2024. While best known for its retail brokerage offering, Schwab generates the lion's share of its revenue and profits through its Charles Schwab Bank and asset-management segments. The firm is a dominant player in registered investment advisor custody, with over 40% market share, and has recently pushed into wealth management with robo-advisory, direct indexing, and other managed-investment solutions.

Charles Schwab: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Charles Schwab displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 32.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charles Schwab's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charles Schwab's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, Charles Schwab adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

