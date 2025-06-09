Where Arhaus Stands With Analysts

Arhaus ARHS has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $9.89, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. A 12.32% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $11.28.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Arhaus. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $10.00 $10.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.50 Steven Forbes Guggenheim Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $11.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Hold $8.00 $12.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $10.00 $10.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $10.00 $12.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $10.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Arhaus. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Arhaus's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Arhaus: A Closer Look

Arhaus Inc is a growing lifestyle brand and omnichannel retailer of premium home furniture. The company offers merchandise in several categories, including furniture, outdoor, lighting, textiles, and decor through its Retail and e-commerce sales channels.

Arhaus's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Arhaus showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.49% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Arhaus's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arhaus's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.41%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arhaus's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.4% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Arhaus's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.5. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

