Deep Dive Into Fifth Third Bancorp Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fifth Third Bancorp FITB over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Fifth Third Bancorp and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $46.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. A decline of 7.67% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Fifth Third Bancorp by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $47.00 $42.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $47.00 - Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Buy $44.00 $52.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $42.00 $45.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Overweight $51.00 $56.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $48.00 $50.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $42.00 $47.00 David George Baird Maintains Outperform $47.00 $47.00 Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $42.00 $49.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $50.00 $54.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $43.00 $52.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $52.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fifth Third Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fifth Third Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fifth Third Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fifth Third Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Fifth Third Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fifth Third Bancorp analyst ratings.

Delving into Fifth Third Bancorp's Background

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati. The company has over $210 billion in assets and operates numerous full-service banking branches and ATMs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Fifth Third Bancorp: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Fifth Third Bancorp displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 22.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fifth Third Bancorp's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fifth Third Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.