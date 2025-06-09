A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Regenxbio Through 8 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Regenxbio RGNX over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $36.75, along with a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Experiencing a 0.68% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $37.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Regenxbio is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniil Gataulin Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Paul Choi Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 Daniil Gataulin Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $34.00 $36.00 Daniil Gataulin Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Judah Frommer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $24.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regenxbio. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regenxbio compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Regenxbio's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Regenxbio's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Regenxbio: A Closer Look

Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company. Its main activity is the development and commercialization of recombinant adeno associated virus gene therapy to correct an underlying genetic defect. The diseases that the Regenxbio platform targets are metabolic (homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia), neurodegenerative conditions (mucopolysaccharidosis), and retinal diseases (wet age-related macular degeneration, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa). The company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Insights: Regenxbio

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Regenxbio showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 469.79% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regenxbio's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regenxbio's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.28%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regenxbio's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.27%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Regenxbio's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.29.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

