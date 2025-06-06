MYR Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

MYR Group MYRG underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $147.56, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $124.00. Observing a 0.97% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $146.14.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of MYR Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $168.00 $145.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $153.00 $138.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $138.00 $124.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $163.00 $136.00 Justin Hauke Baird Raises Outperform $170.00 $159.00 Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $145.00 $164.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Lowers Buy $131.00 $157.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $124.00 - Sangita Jain Keybanc Announces Overweight $136.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MYR Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into MYR Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MYR Group analyst ratings.

Get to Know MYR Group Better

MYR Group Inc is a U.S.-based holding company that provides specialty electrical construction services through its subsidiaries. The company operates through two segments. The transmission and distribution segment provides designing, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services on transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities. The commercial and industrial segment provides services such as the design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, installation of traffic networks, and the installation of bridges. MYR Group generates the majority of its sales from the United States and Canada.

Financial Milestones: MYR Group's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MYR Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: MYR Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.8%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MYR Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.06% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MYR Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.51%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MYR Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

