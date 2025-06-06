Assessing Allstate: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Allstate ALL over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $221.12, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $172.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.51% from the previous average price target of $220.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Allstate by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $235.00 $228.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $235.00 $225.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $197.00 $200.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $250.00 $240.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $230.00 $227.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Underweight $172.00 $183.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $228.00 $240.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $222.00 $217.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Allstate. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Allstate compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Allstate's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Allstate's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Allstate's Background

Allstate is one of the largest US property-casualty insurers in the US. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 6,000 exclusive agents.

Key Indicators: Allstate's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Allstate's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Allstate's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allstate's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allstate's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.5%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.4, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

