Breaking Down Medtronic: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Medtronic MDT over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Medtronic and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $95.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $101.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.81% lower than the prior average price target of $98.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Medtronic among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Petrone Mizuho Lowers Outperform $98.00 $100.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $101.00 $105.00 David Rescott Baird Lowers Neutral $92.00 $94.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $90.00 $93.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Medtronic. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Medtronic compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Medtronic's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Medtronic Better

One of the largest medical-device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, transcatheter heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, and surgical tools. The company primarily markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States, Western Europe, and Japan. Foreign sales account for roughly 50% of the company's total sales.

Financial Insights: Medtronic

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Medtronic's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Medtronic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medtronic's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.17% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Medtronic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.16%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Medtronic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

