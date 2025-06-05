The Analyst Verdict: Coursera In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Coursera COUR in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $9.88, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average has decreased by 3.98% from the previous average price target of $10.29.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Coursera's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $10.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $10.00 $9.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $12.00 $12.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $12.00 $12.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $9.00 $10.00 Bryan Smilek JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Nafeesa Gupta B of A Securities Announces Underperform $7.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Coursera. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Coursera compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Coursera's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Coursera

Coursera Inc is an online learning platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions with the goal of providing educational content that is affordable, accessible, and relevant. It combines content, data, and technology into a single, unified platform that is customizable and extensible to both individual learners and institutions. The company operates through three reporting segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The majority of revenue is generated from the Consumer segment. The consumer segment targets individual learners seeking to obtain hands-on learning, gain valuable job skills, receive professional-level certifications, and otherwise increase their knowledge to start or advance their careers.

Coursera: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Coursera's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Coursera's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.35%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coursera's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coursera's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Coursera's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

