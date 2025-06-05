12 Analysts Have This To Say About Johnson & Johnson

Analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson JNJ over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $169.33, with a high estimate of $181.00 and a low estimate of $153.00. This current average has decreased by 0.44% from the previous average price target of $170.08.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Johnson & Johnson. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 David Risinger Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $153.00 $169.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $165.00 $166.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $164.00 $162.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $169.00 $164.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Lowers Outperform $162.00 $165.00 Tim Anderson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $159.00 $171.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $164.00 $163.00 Asad Haider Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $172.00 $157.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Johnson & Johnson. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Johnson & Johnson compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Johnson & Johnson's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Johnson & Johnson's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Johnson & Johnson's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Johnson & Johnson's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.39%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Johnson & Johnson's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 50.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Johnson & Johnson's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 14.7%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson & Johnson's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.89% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Johnson & Johnson's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

