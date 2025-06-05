The Analyst Verdict: Boyd Gaming In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Boyd Gaming BYD during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $77.09, along with a high estimate of $86.00 and a low estimate of $71.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.75%.

The standing of Boyd Gaming among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Hold $76.00 $71.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Maintains Neutral $74.00 $74.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $76.00 $75.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Hold $71.00 $82.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $86.00 $83.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $83.00 $86.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $73.00 $78.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $72.00 $75.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $75.00 $77.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $85.00 $92.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $77.00 $79.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Boyd Gaming. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Boyd Gaming compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Boyd Gaming's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Geographical regions separate its business segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Online. Midwest and South hold the key number of entertainment properties, and it generate the majority of sales for the company.

A Deep Dive into Boyd Gaming's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Boyd Gaming displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boyd Gaming's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.6%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boyd Gaming's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.73%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, Boyd Gaming adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

