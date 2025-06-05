Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Hamilton Insurance Group

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Hamilton Insurance Group HG, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hamilton Insurance Group, revealing an average target of $22.5, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has increased by 2.27% from the previous average price target of $22.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Hamilton Insurance Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $23.00 $23.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $19.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $22.00 $23.00 Tommy McJoynt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $25.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hamilton Insurance Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hamilton Insurance Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Insurance Group compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Insurance Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hamilton Insurance Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Hamilton Insurance Group's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hamilton Insurance Group analyst ratings.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd is a specialty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates globally, with underwriting operations in London, Dublin, Bermuda, and the United States. It operates three principal underwriting platforms (Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select and Hamilton Re) that are categorized into two reporting business segments: International and Bermuda.

Hamilton Insurance Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hamilton Insurance Group's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.57% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hamilton Insurance Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Hamilton Insurance Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.