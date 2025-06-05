A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Dave & Buster's Enter Through 5 Analysts

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Dave & Buster's Enter, revealing an average target of $26.0, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. A decline of 23.53% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Dave & Buster's Enter. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Hold $22.00 $18.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $30.00 $47.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Lowers Buy $35.00 $45.00 Nicole Miller Regan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $22.00 $33.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Hold $21.00 $27.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dave & Buster's Enter. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dave & Buster's Enter compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Dave & Buster's Enter's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Dave & Buster's Enter's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Dave & Buster's Enter

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc owns and operates nearly a hundred entertainment and dining establishments in the United States where customers can eat, drink, play games, and watch televised sports. Each store offers a full menu of entries and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. It derives maximum revenue from Entertainment.

Financial Milestones: Dave & Buster's Enter's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dave & Buster's Enter's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.77%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dave & Buster's Enter's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.74% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dave & Buster's Enter's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.23%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dave & Buster's Enter's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 21.53. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

