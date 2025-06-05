Micron Technology Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (18 Ratings)

In the last three months, 18 analysts have published ratings on Micron Technology MU, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 8 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 7 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $120.72, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $84.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.72% lower than the prior average price target of $129.41.

The perception of Micron Technology by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $92.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $98.00 $112.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $92.00 $130.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $95.00 $115.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $84.00 $110.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Buy $110.00 $120.00 Guohan Wang China Renaissance Announces Hold $84.00 - Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Buy $120.00 $150.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $115.00 $110.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $112.00 $91.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $135.00 $145.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $130.00 $125.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $130.00 $130.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $163.00 $130.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $200.00 $250.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $130.00 $125.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $130.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Micron Technology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Micron Technology compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of Micron Technology's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Micron Technology

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Micron Technology displayed positive results in 3M. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 38.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Micron Technology's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.66%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Micron Technology's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.32%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Micron Technology's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Micron Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

