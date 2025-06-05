Expert Outlook: Schlumberger Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Schlumberger SLB, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $49.27, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. Highlighting a 5.74% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $52.27.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Schlumberger is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $43.00 $46.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $45.00 $50.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $44.00 $46.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $54.00 $58.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $46.00 $48.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $48.00 $53.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $58.00 $59.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $48.00 $55.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $44.00 $46.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $53.00 $54.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Lowers Buy $59.00 $60.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Schlumberger. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Schlumberger compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Schlumberger's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Schlumberger

SLB is the world's premier oilfield-services company as measured by market share. While the industry is mostly fragmented, SLB holds the first or second competitive position in many of the differentiated oligopolies it operates in. Also known as Schlumberger, the company was founded in 1926 by two brothers bearing the same last name. Today it's most known as a global industry leader in innovation, while it focuses its strategy on its three growth engines: its core, digital, and new energy businesses. Over three fourths of its revenue base is tied to international markets, while the company boasts roughly $3 billion in digital-related revenue.

Key Indicators: Schlumberger's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Schlumberger's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.49%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Schlumberger's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Schlumberger's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.92%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Schlumberger's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.72, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

