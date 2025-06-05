Deep Dive Into Myomo Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Myomo MYO, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Myomo and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $10.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $11.50 and a low estimate of $9.50. This current average has increased by 11.58% from the previous average price target of $9.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Myomo by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Woo Ascendiant Capital Raises Buy $11.50 $11.00 Craig Knickerbocker Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 Edward Woo Ascendiant Capital Raises Buy $11.00 $9.00 Sean Lee HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $9.50 $7.50 Craig Knickerbocker Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $11.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Myomo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Myomo compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Myomo's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Myomo's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Myomo

Myomo Inc is a wearable medical robotics company that develops, designs, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. The MyoPro myoelectric upper limb orthosis product is registered with the Food and Drug Administration as a Class II medical device. The company provides the devices to patients and bills their insurance companies directly, sometimes utilizing the clinical services of orthotics and prosthetics providers for which a fee is paid. The company sells the product to orthotics and prosthetics providers around the world and the Veterans Health Administration (VA).

Understanding the Numbers: Myomo's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Myomo's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 161.88% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Myomo's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -35.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Myomo's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -14.94%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Myomo's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Myomo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

