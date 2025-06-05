Halliburton Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Ratings for Halliburton HAL were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Halliburton and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $28.09, accompanied by a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. Highlighting a 8.05% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $30.55.

The standing of Halliburton among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $28.00 $27.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $28.00 $34.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $24.00 $27.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $22.00 $23.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $31.00 $33.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $32.00 $37.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $27.00 $29.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $30.00 $32.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $29.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $32.00 $35.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Halliburton. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Halliburton compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Halliburton's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Halliburton's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Halliburton's Background

Halliburton is North America's largest oilfield service company as measured by market share. Despite industry fragmentation, it holds a leading position in the hydraulic fracturing and completions market, which makes up nearly half of its revenue. It also holds strong positions in other service offerings like drilling and completions fluids, which leverages its expertise in material science, as well as the directional drilling market. While we consider SLB the global leader in reservoir evaluation, we think Halliburton leads in any activity from the reservoir to the wellbore. The firm's innovations have helped multiple producers lower their development costs per barrel of oil equivalent, with techniques that have been homed in over a century of operations.

Understanding the Numbers: Halliburton's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Halliburton's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.67%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Halliburton's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.8%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Halliburton's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

