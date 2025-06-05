Breaking Down ChargePoint Hldgs: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $0.79, along with a high estimate of $1.00 and a low estimate of $0.50. This current average has decreased by 57.53% from the previous average price target of $1.86.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of ChargePoint Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Jamieson UBS Lowers Neutral $0.65 $0.70 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $0.50 $0.75 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $1.00 $4.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Hold $1.00 $2.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ChargePoint Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ChargePoint Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ChargePoint Hldgs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into ChargePoint Hldgs's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About ChargePoint Hldgs

ChargePoint Holdings Inc designs, develops, and markets networked electric vehicle charging system infrastructure and cloud-based services that enable consumers to locate, reserve, and authenticate EV charging. The company's hardware product lineup includes solutions across home, commercial, and fast-charging applications. ChargePoint derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

ChargePoint Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining ChargePoint Hldgs's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.04% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ChargePoint Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -57.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ChargePoint Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -36.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): ChargePoint Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.27, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

