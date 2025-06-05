6 Analysts Have This To Say About Verint Systems

Verint Systems VRNT underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $28.67, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Highlighting a 17.31% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $34.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Verint Systems among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $30.00 $38.00 Dan Bergstrom RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $29.00 $36.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $23.00 $34.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Lowers Buy $30.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Verint Systems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Verint Systems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Verint Systems compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Verint Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Verint Systems's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Verint Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Verint Systems analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Verint Systems's Background

Verint Systems Inc with its subsidiaries, helps brands provide Boundless customer experience (CX) automation. AI offers a solution, and that's where Verint comes in. It empowers brands with groundbreaking AI via a next-gen open platform. Its Verint Open Platform helps organizations increase CX automation to achieve their strategic objectives and realize ROI. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Verint Systems: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Verint Systems faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.36% in revenue growth as of 31 January, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Verint Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verint Systems's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.26% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verint Systems's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Verint Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.51, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.