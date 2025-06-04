The Analyst Verdict: Meta Platforms In The Eyes Of 45 Experts

In the preceding three months, 45 analysts have released ratings for Meta Platforms META, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 20 24 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 18 20 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Meta Platforms, revealing an average target of $687.36, a high estimate of $918.00, and a low estimate of $525.00. Experiencing a 5.3% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $725.84.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Meta Platforms is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $735.00 $675.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $888.00 $695.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $740.00 $740.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $650.00 $615.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $750.00 $750.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $676.00 $624.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $655.00 $628.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $640.00 $705.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $720.00 $700.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $664.00 $752.00 John Blackledge TD Securities Lowers Buy $700.00 $725.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $650.00 $610.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $725.00 $675.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $665.00 $650.00 Meta Marshall Wedbush Raises Outperform $750.00 $680.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $655.00 $645.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $700.00 $800.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $750.00 $725.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $683.00 $650.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $690.00 $655.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $675.00 $610.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $918.00 $846.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $750.00 $750.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $695.00 $900.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $628.00 $740.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $640.00 $820.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $525.00 $627.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $615.00 $660.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $700.00 $770.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $624.00 $790.00 Meta Marshall Wedbush Lowers Outperform $680.00 $770.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $655.00 $780.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $650.00 $800.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $685.00 $765.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Buy $650.00 $786.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $610.00 $775.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $645.00 $710.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Buy $640.00 $765.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Buy $675.00 $750.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $610.00 $725.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $600.00 $725.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $790.00 $790.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $725.00 $810.00 Andrew Boone Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $750.00 $750.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $710.00 $750.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Meta Platforms's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Meta Platforms's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Meta Platforms analyst ratings.

Get to Know Meta Platforms Better

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Meta Platforms's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Meta Platforms displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 39.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Meta Platforms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.05%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Meta Platforms's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.98%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.