Analyst Expectations For Honeywell Intl's Future

In the last three months, 14 analysts have published ratings on Honeywell Intl HON, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $225.86, a high estimate of $265.00, and a low estimate of $178.00. Observing a 1.22% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $223.14.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Honeywell Intl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $265.00 $242.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $250.00 $235.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $217.00 $182.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $210.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $182.00 $178.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $225.00 $205.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $226.00 $211.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $243.00 $247.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Lowers Outperform $235.00 $245.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $210.00 $240.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $229.00 $253.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $205.00 $220.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $178.00 $205.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $247.00 $251.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Honeywell Intl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Honeywell Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Honeywell Intl's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Honeywell Intl

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving around 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Honeywell Intl

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Honeywell Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Honeywell Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Honeywell Intl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.03%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.88.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

